Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:41 AM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Muslim world's role to help oppressed Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday stressed that the Muslim countries should play their role to help the oppressed people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) to realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a meeting with the visiting parliamentary delegation from Oman headed by the Chairman Majlis Al'Shura (Consultative Council) of Oman, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali at Foreign Office here, the foreign minister apprised the delegation about the current situation in the IoJ&K highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people under the continuous lockdown since August 5,2019, a Foreign Office statement said.

He said the illegal and unilateral Indian actions had not only created a dire human rights and humanitarian situation but also seriously imperiled peace and security in the region.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the relationship between Pakistan and Oman and emphasized that it should be cemented with enhanced bilateral trade.

The Chairman Majlis Al'Shura highlighted the positive development of bilateral relations and appreciated the contribution of the Pakistani community in Oman to national development.

He also agreed with the need for enhanced bilateral trade. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in IoJ&K, he affirmed that Muslim countries should play their role through various platforms including the OIC.

