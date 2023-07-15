Open Menu

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Gets Pre-arrest Bail In Case Related To May 9 Incidents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2023 | 11:47 AM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents  

The counsel informs the court that Qureshi was not present at the scene of the incident and had not made any incriminating statements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has secured pre-arrest bail from a local court in Islamabad in a case related to May 9 incidents.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Haroon Ahmed has passed the orders after hearing arguments of the counsel for the PTI vice-chairman.

During the proceedings, the defense counsel argued that Qureshi, as the PTI's vice chairman, upholds the principles of the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution.

The counsel informed the court that Qureshi was not present at the scene of the incident and had not made any incriminating statements.

Furthermore, the lawyer asserted that the police had attempted to implicate Shah Mehmood Qureshi without substantial evidence.

In support of the bail plea, defense counsel Ali Bukhari stated that his client has complete faith in the judicial system and is fully willing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

After careful consideration of the arguments presented by Qureshi's legal team, the court accepted the bail plea and granted pre-arrest bail to the PTI vice chairman.

