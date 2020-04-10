UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Hands Over Rs 10mln Cheque To Prime Minister Donated By Ministry Staffers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:37 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and handed him over a cheque valuing Rs 10.18 million donated by the staffers and officers of his ministry for PM's Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and handed him over a cheque valuing Rs 10.18 million donated by the staffers and officers of his ministry for PM's Corona Relief Fund.

The foreign minister said that his ministry was ready to further strengthen the national strife against the coronavirus.

The prime minister lauded the spirit shown by the staffers of the Foreign Ministry for the Corona Relief Fund.

