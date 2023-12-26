Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

(@Abdulla99267510)

The legal team of the former PTI vice-chairman has arrived at the jail with the bail bonds after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2023) Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail today after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Cipher case.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's legal team, led by Barrister Tamoor Malik, arrived at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi with the required bail bonds, coinciding with the presence of Special Court Judge Abul Hassanat Zulqarnain.

Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, lawyer Amir Niazi, and Rai Muhammad Ali also made their way to Adiala Jail.

The apex court's bail decision, spanning four pages, with Justice Athar Minallah contributing a separate five-page note in concurrence, ensured that the ongoing trial would remain unaffected.

The decision emphasized that if the PTI founder misused bail, the trial court retained the authority to revoke it.

The PTI leaders claim that there is no substantial evidence supporting the offense under Section 5(3) of the Official Secrets Act.

The top court ruled that additional inquiry is warranted regarding the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act, with the trial court empowered to make decisions post-evaluation of evidence.

Mehra Bano, Shah Mahmood Qureshi's daughter, stepped forward to provide bail for her father in the cipher case.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, she affirmed that her father, who endured four months in custody in a politically charged case, intended not only to contest upcoming elections but also to lead the electoral campaign for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Mehra Bano emphasized that securing bail for her father marks a victory for Pakistan, asserting that today's developments underscore the absence of a substantive foundation for the Cipher case.