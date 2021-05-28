UrduPoint.com
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Leaves For Iraq On Three-day Official Visit

Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:26 PM

The Foreign Minister will hold detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Iraq on three-day official visit.

He will also review cooperation between the two countries in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations, its subsidiary organizations, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He will also exchange views on problems concerning Muslim Ummah, as well as global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Minister will also call on the leadership of Iraq and confer with senior Iraqi Ministers on bilateral matters pertaining to respective areas of cooperation, in particular the issues pertaining to the management and well-being of thousands of Pakistani Zaireen visiting sacred sites in Iraq every year.

Pakistan and Iraq enjoy long-standing fraternal ties rooted in shared faith, values and culture. The bilateral relations benefit from shared understanding and similarity of views on a number of regional and global issues. The two countries continue to collaborate closely to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

