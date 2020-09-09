Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Moscow on two-day official visit

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister will attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Foreign Ministers to be held in Moscow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for Moscow on two-day visit to attend meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The invitation to the Foreign Minister to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers was extended by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who will also chair the meeting.

Talking to media before departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said SCO is an important platform that provides numerous opportunities for progress, prosperity and regional connectivity.

He said there would be several countries at the conference that have keen interest as well as link with peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said he would hold meetings with them on the sidelines of the conference.

The Foreign Minister said his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister has also been scheduled.

He said there are bright chances of promotion of bilateral relations with Russia in days to come. He said Pakistan looks forward for long-term multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Russia has interest in North-South gas pipeline project, which can benefit Pakistan.

He said 1100-kilometer long pipeline will be laid between Karachi and Lahore, and this project has been delayed since 2015. He said the project will be discussed and some progress may also take place during the visit.

The Foreign Minister said he would also meet foreign ministers of various Central Asian Republics and discuss with them ways to enhance Pakistan's trade volume .

He said Gawadar Port's role for progress and prosperity of the region would also be discussed.