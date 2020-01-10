Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held extensive discussions with academics, think tank analysts and intellectuals as part of his FM Connect series launched in order to drive the Foreign Office into a modern era of communications, collaboration and innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held extensive discussions with academics, think tank analysts and intellectuals as part of his FM Connect series launched in order to drive the Foreign Office into a modern era of communications, collaboration and innovation.

Introduced in 2019 by the foreign minister, the FM Connect is a holistic concept based on the principle of fostering greater interaction between relevant stakeholders and the foreign minister, a Foreign Office press release said Friday.

Keeping an informal and interactive format, the foreign minister has opened the doors to his office to promote an exchange of ideas and discussion.

In the first two sessions, the foreign minister met international correspondents based in Pakistan and the business community respectively.

The third edition of the FM Connect brought together researchers, intellectuals, academics and experts, who shared their views and made suggestions to the foreign minister on international issues.

The foreign minister thanked them for their valuable feedback on harmonizing foreign policy with modern requirements.

In reaching out to seasoned academics and intellectuals for their insight, the aim is to positively impact Pakistan's foreign policy, and give a broader exposure and perspective to the government's vision to ultimately create forward looking and progressive policies for the country.