UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Phones ECO Secretary General; Assures Pakistan's Support For Enhanced Integration Among Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:21 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi phones ECO secretary general; assures Pakistan's support for enhanced integration among members

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday telephoned Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr. Hadi Soleimanpour wherein he reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the organization and its processes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday telephoned Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr. Hadi Soleimanpour wherein he reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the organization and its processes.

During the conversation, the foreign minister assured the ECO secretary general of Pakistan's full support for greater integration and enhanced cooperation between the ECO members states in line with ECO Vision 2025 Both the sides exchanged views on the matters relating to ECO's vision, response to COVID-19, ECO's projects for enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity, and developments in the region, a Foreign Office press release said.

Pakistan, being one of the founding members of ECO, has been at the forefront of efforts to transform this multilateral platform into a formidable economic bloc and effective instrument of regional economic cooperation.

The foreign minister apprised the ECO secretary general of Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

He said that coordinated and comprehensive actions were essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The foreign minister extended Pakistan's support for early convening of ECO Health Ministers' virtual conference to chalk out a comprehensive regional response to COVID-19 threat.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over the double lockdown in IOJ&K, exacerbation of situation due to COVID-19, intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces, and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to help address the grave situation.

The foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process and underlined that the historic opportunity created by the US-Taliban Peace Agreement should be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The secretary general condemned the Karachi Stock Exchange terrorist attack and extended condolences over the loss of precious lives.

Appreciating Pakistan's active role in ECO as a founding member, he updated the foreign minister on ECO's different initiatives to advance the objectives of socio-economic development and regional integration.

The foreign minister and ECO secretary general agreed to remain in touch to take forward the shared goals of Pakistan and ECO.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Karachi Stock Exchange Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

39 minutes ago

KP achieves 54 percent recovery of corona patients ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara pays tribute to frontline forc ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Sindh, infects 14 ..

2 minutes ago

Google seeks clarification on French news rights r ..

2 minutes ago

Putin: Russian Never Restricted, Will Not Restrict ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.