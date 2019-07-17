UrduPoint.com
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Says ICJ Ruling On Jadhav Case Vindicates Pak Stance

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:12 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday welcomed the ruling of International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case which vindicated Pakistan's stance regarding involvement of a serving Indian army officer in the espionage and terrorism activities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday welcomed the ruling of International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case which vindicated Pakistan's stance regarding involvement of a serving Indian army officer in the espionage and terrorism activities in the country.

Addressing a press conference after the ICJ announced its findings at the Peace Palace The Hague, the minister said today's ruling had not accepted Indian stance and its pray for the release of its spy.

Congratulating the nation, Qureshi said he felt great satisfaction over the ruling which "is a victory for Pakistan".

Pakistan, he said, had emerged triumphant in the case which was a moral moral victory. The ICJ's findings were "suitable" and "a welcoming decision", he added.

The minister said Pakistan was a responsible country, which had adopted responsible attitude. On a short notice, it appeared before the ICJ and accepted its jurisdiction, and indicated to respect its decisions.

Qureshi said the findings were also an implicit recognition and acceptance of Pakistan's stance regarding Jadhav's involvement in the espionage and terrorism activities to which he had also voluntarily admitted.

He said in its ruling regarding review and reconsideration over the case, one thing must be taken into notice as the court held 'by means of its own (Pakistan) choosing' implied that Pakistan would itself decide over it.

The ICJ had expressed its confidence in the justice and legal system of Pakistan, which was also an implicit acknowledgement, he added.

The minister said India had approached the ICJ by claiming that Commander Jadhav was innocent and false allegations were leveled against him so he should be released immediately.

He said after conviction, Jadhav had different legal forums available in Pakistan, he could have filed his review, he could have approached the high court and then the apex court, and after availing all those forums, he could have moved a clemency appeal. But instead, the Indian side approached the ICJ.

The minister said it was interesting to note that the ICJ had not annulled the military court's conviction and sentence handed over to Jadhav.

He said the ICJ's findings were 'a pleasant commentary on the Pakistan's legal system' which was comprehensive one.

A serving naval officer was arrested after travelling on an authentic Indian passport, so where his trial would be held as the Army Act was clear on it, he said, adding the Indian Army Act had the same procedure.

He said the customary laws were applied to the arrested spy.\867

