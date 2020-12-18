UrduPoint.com
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Says India Was Planning For Surgical Strike Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:44 PM

The Foreign Minister who was holding press conference in Abu Dhabi has said that India made this plan soon after Pakistan exposed its terrorism-designs before the international community.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan days soon after Dehli-backed campaign against Islamabad was exposed, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he received information through intelligence agencies that India was planning to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and was busy in fanning a new wave of terrorism.

He was addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi after holding important meeting with UAE authorities on Friday.

The Foreign Minister said that the situation was very sensitive and that Pakistan was fully aware about all Indian conspiracies.

“Islamabad will give befittingly response to New Delhi if it launched any military action,” said the Foreign Minister.

He stated that India was planning such misadventure just to divert attention from serious issues.

The Foreign Minister said that situation inside India deteriorated further as the protests were being staged by farmers.

“India mishandled Coronavirus which is known to everyone and impact that it is having on their economy is known to all of you,” said the Foreign Minister.

He said the farmers’ protests are intensifying across India as opposition parties, civil societies and trade union also joined them against the Modi government.

“What Modi government has done to the minorities is known to everyone?,” he said.

“The protests in Assam because of NRC and the citizenship act all have been seen there in India. The anger is still there, because Sikhs, Dalits and Muslims all were disturbed by his move,” he added.

“Pakistan has exposed Indian designs through a dossier on November 14,” said the Foreign Minister.

“We have presented irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan,” he added.

