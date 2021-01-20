Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to engage with new US administration

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says US President-elect Joe Biden has a clear perspective about the South Asian region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan desired to engage with the new US administration for enhancement of bilateral relations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a new administration is assuming responsibilities in the United States today.

The Minister said US President-elect Joe Biden had a clear perspective about the South Asian region. He said the two sides have conformity of views about Afghanistan and other priorities such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the strategy to deal with the climate change issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the United States had a bipartisan opinion about India, but it is welcoming that the new US administration has a clear stance about protection of human rights.

He said the world is pointing out gross human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed hope the new US administration will play a role in getting stopped the Indian oppression against the eight million unarmed Kashmiris.