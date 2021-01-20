UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Says Pakistan Desires To Engage With New US Administration

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:04 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to engage with new US administration

The Foreign Minister says US President-elect Joe Biden has a clear perspective about the South Asian region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan desired to engage with the new US administration for enhancement of bilateral relations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a new administration is assuming responsibilities in the United States today.

The Minister said US President-elect Joe Biden had a clear perspective about the South Asian region. He said the two sides have conformity of views about Afghanistan and other priorities such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the strategy to deal with the climate change issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the United States had a bipartisan opinion about India, but it is welcoming that the new US administration has a clear stance about protection of human rights.

He said the world is pointing out gross human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed hope the new US administration will play a role in getting stopped the Indian oppression against the eight million unarmed Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Jammu United States Asia Million

Recent Stories

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

1 minute ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

1 minute ago

Coronavirus claims more 16 lives, 573 new cases re ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 31,600 cusecs water

1 minute ago

JUI-F chief buys land in Islamabad, D I Khan from ..

19 minutes ago

AIOU to conduct admission tests from Feb 7

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.