Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Senator reiterated demand for Kashmiris rights

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Senator Chris Van Hollen Saturday reiterated demand for lifting of curfew and communications blackout in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The US Senator Chris Van Hollen accompanying US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W.Jones paid a visit to the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakriya on first day of 780th three-day Urs ceremonies to pay respect to the renowned saint.

Custodian of the shrine, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the US delegation upon their arrival at historical Qasim Fort Mound.

While talking to the media persons at the shrine, US Senator Chris Van Hollen said, US want that Pakistan and India to return to dialogue.

Holland heaped praise on Pakistan for its commitment to sustainable peace in the region. He said that US President Donald Trump want to see bilateral relations between Pakistan and India.

He said that before reaching Pakistan, he had visited India where he discussed various issues, however, added that his request to visit IoJ&K was denied by the Indian government.

He said that he was scheduled to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and various other parts of Pakistan during coming days of his visit to Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has nothing to hide from the international community and added that Hollen would be facilitated to visit any part of Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

What is there (IoJ&K) to hide that an elected representative from US Senator was denied access? Qureshi questioned.

During the media briefing, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the US Senator about atrocities being committed by India in IoJ&K.

Foreign Minister said that 61-day had passed since India had imposed curfew and communication black-out in the IoJ&K and where Indian forces were using pellet-guns against the innocent Kashmiri people causing them injuries and blindness.

He said that Prime Imran Khan had briefed the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC).