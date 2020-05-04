Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social distancing”

(@fidahassanain)

PTI’s senior leader and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi loses control over himself and starts humiliating a journalist, saying that why he has asked him about social distancing when he has not invited him to attend his press conference.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi came to address a press conference along with an army of men and violated the rules of social distancing ordered by his own government in fight against Coronavirus.

“Have you followed social distancing you asking me for?,” asked Shah Mahmood Qureshi when the journalist asked him as to why he himself was violating the rule of “social distancing" ordered by his own government.

“I came for my duty,” the journalist replied. On it, Qureshi said that he was also there to provide his services. The minister failed to justify his answer logically about the violation he was committing at the press conference.

“Have I invited you? I am also here to provide services and you are here for your duty. Let me do my work,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi—in a bid to satisfy the journalist. The Foreign Minister’s statement regarding violation of social distancing rule has come at the moment when the entire world has gone to virtual meetings and press conferences due to fears of Coronavirus.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government decided to gradually ease the lockdown in the coming days, keeping in view the economic situation and problems of the common citizens.

He expressed these views while speaking the members of national and provincial assemblies in Islamabad.

“We need to lift the lockdown so that people can get jobs. But we have to be careful because all of our efforts will go in vain if people don't take precautionary measures,” said the PM while adding that this would be where the volunteer force would come in. He said that would go to union councils and publicise the government’s guidelines.

The PM said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) based on safety measures were prepared for all the sectors and the elected representatives should play their role for implementation on them. The PM said the government was striving to provide every possible relief to the masses amidst the challenge posed by coronavirus. Despite difficult situation, the government gave an economic package worth Rs 1.25 trillion.

Imran Khan said the deserving families were being provided with cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees in the most transparent manner and on merit. In addition, a special program was also launched for the workers and laborers, he added.