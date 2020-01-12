Shah Mahmood Qureshi visits Hazrat Imam Raza shrine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mashhad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Mashhad as part of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to diffuse tensions in the middle East.

On his arrival, Governor Mashhad Ali Reza Razm Hosseini warmly welcomed him.Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Imam Reza shrine and made special prayers for the security of Pakistan and the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said it is an honor for him to begin his visit by visiting this holy site.Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked Governor Mashhad for making best arrangements for three million Pakistani pilgrims who visit the place annually.

The Foreign Minister is paying this visit on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He is scheduled to visit Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to exchange views on the prevailing situation in the region.

Foreign Minister will also visit Riyadh tomorrow to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.