UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Writes To UN Bodies To Take Immediate Cognizance Of Deteriorating IoK Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 11:37 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi writes to UN bodies to take immediate cognizance of deteriorating IoK situation

Pakistan on Saturday called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), particularly after the additional deployment of Indian Army troops and latest provocation of using the cluster ammunition on the civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Saturday called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), particularly after the additional deployment of Indian Army troops and latest provocation of using the cluster ammunition on the civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan reiterated its call for world community's role through letters addressed to UN Secretary General and the Presidents of UN Security Council and UN General Assembly by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi drawing their attention to the evolving situation in IOK.

The Heads of Mission in Islamabad from the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council were also briefed in the day on these serious developments and their implications for regional peace and security, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

Pakistan called upon the international community to urge India to act responsibly, and counsel it (India) to work towards preserving rather than imperiling peace and security in South Asia.

The spokespersons said Pakistan expressed serious concern over the progressively deteriorating situation in the IOK.

There is deepening anxiety and fear among the people of IOK because of reports of deployment of additional 38,000 Indian paramilitary forces in recent weeks.

The advice to the tourists,yatris and students to immediately leave the IOK and messages urging people to store food supplies have stoked further apprehensions. Speculations have mounted that the Indian authorities might attempt to alter the demographic structure in IOK and bring about a material change on the ground.

Pakistan had always strongly opposed to any move seeking to alter the demographic structure of IOK or change the internationally-disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir. Any such move would be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and seriously endanger peace and security in the region, the spokesperson added.

The recent developments have been accompanied by increased level of ceasefire violations by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC). Between July 19-August 03, 2019, unprovoked firing and use of heavy weaponry by India has led to six civilian deaths, injuries to 48 civilians, and damage to civilian infrastructure in AJK.

In the latest provocation, cluster ammunition has been used by the Indian Army against civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians including a 4-year child and critical injuries to 11 civilians.

Pakistan strongly condemns this action, which is in contravention of international humanitarian law, the spokesperson remarked.

Pakistan also rejected the self-serving Indian assertions of "intelligence inputs" about some imminent "terrorist" attack in IOK as a justification for new deployments.

"This is a familiar Indian ploy to externalize blame, use baseless allegations as a smokescreen, and persist with its state-sponsored repression against the Kashmiri people. We again caution the international community against any false flag operations," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Firing Attack Terrorist Islamabad Occupied Kashmir World Foreign Office Army United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

Thiem captures home ground title in Kitzbuhel

2 minutes ago

C.Africa peace deal fragile, 6 months on: UN repor ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister to summon special session of AJ ..

2 minutes ago

Texas police report active shooter situation

31 minutes ago

Injured Anderson exits Montreal draw after Washing ..

31 minutes ago

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in to ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.