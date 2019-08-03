Shah Mahmood Qureshi writes to UN bodies to take immediate cognizance of deteriorating IoK situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan on Saturday called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), particularly after the additional deployment of Indian Army troops and latest provocation of using the cluster ammunition on the civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan reiterated its call for world community's role through letters addressed to UN Secretary General and the Presidents of UN Security Council and UN General Assembly by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi drawing their attention to the evolving situation in IOK.

The Heads of Mission in Islamabad from the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council were also briefed in the day on these serious developments and their implications for regional peace and security, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

Pakistan called upon the international community to urge India to act responsibly, and counsel it (India) to work towards preserving rather than imperiling peace and security in South Asia.

The spokespersons said Pakistan expressed serious concern over the progressively deteriorating situation in the IOK.

There is deepening anxiety and fear among the people of IOK because of reports of deployment of additional 38,000 Indian paramilitary forces in recent weeks.

The advice to the tourists,yatris and students to immediately leave the IOK and messages urging people to store food supplies have stoked further apprehensions. Speculations have mounted that the Indian authorities might attempt to alter the demographic structure in IOK and bring about a material change on the ground.

Pakistan had always strongly opposed to any move seeking to alter the demographic structure of IOK or change the internationally-disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir. Any such move would be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and seriously endanger peace and security in the region, the spokesperson added.

The recent developments have been accompanied by increased level of ceasefire violations by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC). Between July 19-August 03, 2019, unprovoked firing and use of heavy weaponry by India has led to six civilian deaths, injuries to 48 civilians, and damage to civilian infrastructure in AJK.

In the latest provocation, cluster ammunition has been used by the Indian Army against civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians including a 4-year child and critical injuries to 11 civilians.

Pakistan strongly condemns this action, which is in contravention of international humanitarian law, the spokesperson remarked.

Pakistan also rejected the self-serving Indian assertions of "intelligence inputs" about some imminent "terrorist" attack in IOK as a justification for new deployments.

"This is a familiar Indian ploy to externalize blame, use baseless allegations as a smokescreen, and persist with its state-sponsored repression against the Kashmiri people. We again caution the international community against any false flag operations," he added.