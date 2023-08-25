(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI vice-chairman says he had transmitted the cypher to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure and firmly denied any involvement in its theft.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2023) The Islamabad Special Court former to hear secrets cases including the cipher extended physical remand of PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for another three days.

Qureshi, the former foreign minister, appeared in court today after a four-day remand period. In the hearing, he submitted that he had transmitted the cypher to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure and firmly denied any involvement in its theft.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested a nine-day extension for Qureshi's remand, which was challenged by Shoaib Shaheen.

The court reserved its decision on this matter and subsequently announced a three-day extension of Qureshi's physical remand to FIA custody.

Following this decision, Qureshi, a leader of the PTI, was taken into FIA custody.

The case revolves around an alleged diplomatic cable misplacement from the US, and it was filed on August 15 against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Qureshi.

The charges are based on sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923, along with Section 34 of the PPC. The application for filing the FIR was made by Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.