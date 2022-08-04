UrduPoint.com

Shah Mahmood's Daughter Meherbano To Contest NA-157 Bye Polls As PTI Candidate

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Shah Mahmood's daughter Meherbano to contest NA-157 bye polls as PTI candidate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that his daughter Meherbano Qureshi would contest the NA-157 bye polls as a PTI nominee

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that his daughter Meherbano Qureshi would contest the NA-157 bye polls as a PTI nominee.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, his daughter filed nomination papers for NA-157 bye polls after approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that election were no more reliant on role of beraderies or personalities, rather, it was a contest between ideologies.

He said, PTI would register victory in NA-157 bye polls the way it won the recently held PP-217 bye elections that was won by Zain Qureshi, a development that had left the NA-157 seat vacant.

Qureshi advocated stronger role of women in mainstream political activities and added that his daughter was an educated mother who could play active role in development of the country.

