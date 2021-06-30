UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mehmood Asks Opposition To Respect Parliamentarians' Vote On Finance Bill

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Shah Mehmood asks opposition to respect parliamentarians' vote on Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejecting the criticism of opposition parties on budget document asked them to give respect to the vote of parliamentarians who supported the Finance Bill, 2021 in majority.

Replying to objections of parliamentarians from opposition benches on Finance Bill, 2021, he said if opposition was strong supporter of 'respect the vote' then why they don't respect the majority vote in favour of budget document, representing many Constituencies across the country.

He said that the Speaker National Assembly is the custodian of the House and any attack on him is actually attack on the custodian of the House. He added a former prime minister in front of the Speaker chair openly threatened him but he remained silent.

He congratulated the Speaker National Assembly for running the house in a polite and decent way despite personal attacks from the opposition benches on him. He added the patience shown by the Speaker on inequitable activities of opposition was exemplary.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement of avoiding to maintain parliamentary traditions by the government, Shah Mehmood Qureshi questioned why they were silent in Sindh Assembly when opposition had been stopped to involve in any democratic process.

He questioned why opposition was not given representation in standing committees in Sindh assembly. He added unlike undemocratic traditions in Sindh Assembly, a record time was given to opposition in all procedures of Finance Bill, 2021.

He said that opposition members fully participated in discussion on budget which was passed after completing all set rules and procedures in the National Assembly.

He said that country's people were fully aware of the tactics of opposition parties. "They know how they looted the public money during the past dark-age time in their tenures." He said that things were improving due to prudent economic policies of the government as foreign exchanges reserves are increasing while all other economic indicators were also excellent.

He said that keeping in view the changing situation in the region, opposition parties were invited at Foreign Office to present the view point of the government. He said that members of Parliamentary Committee on National Security have been invited to give further briefing on national security situation.

Earlier, participating in the debate on Finance Bill 2021, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said that supremacy of the parliament should be the top most priority of every parliamentarian. He said that many recommendations of the parliament were missing in the finance bill.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) said that it was the responsibility of every member to maintain the respect of the parliament. He added Speaker's role is important in smooth running of the affairs of the house.

Asad Mehmood from Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) said that still many areas were missing in the budgets, which need special attention for having more allocations. He said that respect of senior parliamentarians should be ensured.

Khawaja Asif from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) said that it was the joint responsibility of all parliamentary parties to maintain the decorum of the House. He added government benches were more responsible to ensure supremacy of the parliament.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Attack Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Foreign Office Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Vote Budget Threatened Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim All From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

1 hour ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

1 hour ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.