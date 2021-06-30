Shah Mehmood asks opposition to respect parliamentarians' vote on Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday rejecting the criticism of opposition parties on budget document asked them to give respect to the vote of parliamentarians who supported the Finance Bill, 2021 in majority.

Replying to objections of parliamentarians from opposition benches on Finance Bill, 2021, he said if opposition was strong supporter of 'respect the vote' then why they don't respect the majority vote in favour of budget document, representing many Constituencies across the country.

He said that the Speaker National Assembly is the custodian of the House and any attack on him is actually attack on the custodian of the House. He added a former prime minister in front of the Speaker chair openly threatened him but he remained silent.

He congratulated the Speaker National Assembly for running the house in a polite and decent way despite personal attacks from the opposition benches on him. He added the patience shown by the Speaker on inequitable activities of opposition was exemplary.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement of avoiding to maintain parliamentary traditions by the government, Shah Mehmood Qureshi questioned why they were silent in Sindh Assembly when opposition had been stopped to involve in any democratic process.

He questioned why opposition was not given representation in standing committees in Sindh assembly. He added unlike undemocratic traditions in Sindh Assembly, a record time was given to opposition in all procedures of Finance Bill, 2021.

He said that opposition members fully participated in discussion on budget which was passed after completing all set rules and procedures in the National Assembly.

He said that country's people were fully aware of the tactics of opposition parties. "They know how they looted the public money during the past dark-age time in their tenures." He said that things were improving due to prudent economic policies of the government as foreign exchanges reserves are increasing while all other economic indicators were also excellent.

He said that keeping in view the changing situation in the region, opposition parties were invited at Foreign Office to present the view point of the government. He said that members of Parliamentary Committee on National Security have been invited to give further briefing on national security situation.

Earlier, participating in the debate on Finance Bill 2021, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said that supremacy of the parliament should be the top most priority of every parliamentarian. He said that many recommendations of the parliament were missing in the finance bill.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) said that it was the responsibility of every member to maintain the respect of the parliament. He added Speaker's role is important in smooth running of the affairs of the house.

Asad Mehmood from Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) said that still many areas were missing in the budgets, which need special attention for having more allocations. He said that respect of senior parliamentarians should be ensured.

Khawaja Asif from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) said that it was the joint responsibility of all parliamentary parties to maintain the decorum of the House. He added government benches were more responsible to ensure supremacy of the parliament.