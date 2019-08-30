Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefs Saudi, Korean counterparts on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday briefed his Saudi Arabian and South Korean counterparts on India's unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir, which remains under lockdown since August 5 when the Indian government revoked its special status

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday briefed his Saudi Arabian and South Korean counterparts on India's unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir, which remains under lockdown since August 5 when the Indian government revoked its special status.In a telephonic conversation with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Qureshi shed light on the ongoing atrocities perpetrated by Indian troops against residents of occupied Kashmir, and said India wanted to forcefully change the demographic composition of the Muslim-majority valley.The Pakistani foreign minister urged the international community to play its role to stop the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said the world media was continuously bringing to fore the Indian oppression, and human rights organisations around the world had condemned India's actions and expressed fears of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi further said the people in occupied Kashmir were facing critical shortage of food and medicines due to the strict curfew.

He added that the Indian forces were barging into the houses of civilians and detaining the Kashmiri youth.The Saudi foreign minister expressed concern on the crisis in occupied Kashmir, and agreed on the need to continue contact between the two countries for regional peace.The ministeralso telephoned his South Korean counterpart to apprise her about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha voiced her concern over the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and said her country was keeping a close eye on the developments in the region.

She said breach of human rights was a serious issue which needed to be addressed.