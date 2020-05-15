UrduPoint.com
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Criticise The Mentality Of Modi-led Government In India For Pursuing The Hindutva Ideology

Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:21 AM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticised the mentality of Modi-led government in India for pursuing the Hindutva ideology and for blaming the Muslims for the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticised the mentality of Modi-led government in India for pursuing the Hindutva ideology and for blaming the Muslims for the spread of coronavirus.

He said situation in Indian held Kashmir was very serious. The innocent Kashmiris had been in siege since August 2019, he added.

The Indian forces have started massacre of innocent Kashmiri people in guise of coronavirus and their bodies were also not being handed over to their heirs. The youth were also being kidnapped and subjected to severe torture in order to create fear in the areas, he added.

He said according to National Federation of Women Report around 13000 Kashmiri youth have been arrested so far and were being tortured. Entire Kashmiri leadership were behind the bar and over 6000 innocent people were incarceration, he said.

The minister said Indian government wanted to impose Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh agenda in Kashmir.

He said India had also changed domicile rules in the occupied valley to settle non-Kashmir people and convert Muslim majority into minority.

He said there were reports that COVID-19 had been spreading in the occupied Kashmir very fast resultantly increase in death toll.

Educational institutions had already been closed while due to ban on internet service, no virtual education could be imparted to the students, he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan raised the issue at all international fora including OIC. The human rights wing also condemned the Indian human rights violation in the valley, he added.

