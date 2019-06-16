Shah Mehmood Qureshi fails to get Pak-India match ticket

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in London for an official visit.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi could not find the ticket to Pak vs India match to be played today in Old Trafford.

According to media reports, Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in London for an official visit. He went to Manchester to watch the match but he has not been able to find the ticket so far.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The Pak-India match is however feared to be interrupted due to rain as showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday.