Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur And 14 Others Indicted In May 9 GHQ Attack Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Shehryar Afridi, Col (retd) Shabbir Awan, Latasib Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab are also among those indicted in GHQ attack case
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted PTI senior leader and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 14 other accused in May 9 GHQ attack case.
During the hearing of the GHQ attack case, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur appeared in court upon which the judge canceled his arrest warrants.
Several others including PTI founder, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, and dozens of other accused, were also present during the proceedings.
The court also framed charges against 14 accused, including CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, and adjourned the hearing until December 21.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The court also indicted Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, Col (retd) Shabbir Awan, Latasib Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab.
Taimur Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zaib, Zohaib Afridi, Fahad Masood and Raja Nasir Mahfooz were also indicted.
Total 113 individuals were indicted in the GHQ attack case.
KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi and Kanwal Shauzab filed the applications under Section 265-D, which the ATC scheduled for hearing tomorrow.
CM KP appointed Advocate Ghulam Hasnain Sambal as his pleader and thanked the judge for canceling his arrest warrants.
After the hearing, the CM also visited Adiala Jail to meet with the PTI founder.
