Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets Somalian deputy FM; discusses trade, investment opportunities

Somalian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Balal Mohamed Osman Saturday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed bilateral ties with particular focus on enhancing trade and investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Somalian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Balal Mohamed Osman Saturday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed bilateral ties with particular focus on enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues with a focus on Pakistan-Somalia relations and mutual support at multilateral fora, a Foreign Office press release said.

� Highlighting historical ties and Pakistan's steadfast support to Somalia, the foreign minister reaffirmed the commitment to further promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, in particular in trade and investment.

� The foreign minister stated that Pakistan, under its "Engage Africa" initiative, attached high importance to its relations with Africa and Somalia.

� The Somali minister of state conveyed gratitude over Pakistan's consistent support and expressed the desire to forge closer ties in a range of areas.

� Briefing about overall environment in Somalia, he informed the Foreign Minister Qureshi on improving law and order situation in the country.

He stated that Somalia would like to benefit from Pakistan's continued support in human resource development as well as its expertise in countering terrorism.

� The state minister also invited Pakistani investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Somalia and identified the livestock, fisheries, agriculture and natural resources as key sectors in this regard.

� Foreign Minister Qureshi assured of Pakistan's full support for the reconstruction and economic development of Somalia.

�The two sides agreed to maintain close contact to follow up on key areas of mutual interest.