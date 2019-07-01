Shah Mehmood Qureshi promises to resolve traders' problems

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the incumbent government would resolve the problems of traders as he himself would present traders case in the Cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the incumbent government would resolve the problems of traders as he himself would present traders case in the Cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Addressing a ceremony organized by All Pakistan Traders Association, he urged the traders to hold talks instead of shutter down. He said, without traders cooperation, the country's economy could not be strengthened.

Qureshi said the government was well aware of the concerns of trading community, adding that country could not come out of economic challenges without traders' cooperation.

He suggested that a panel of economic experts should be constituted to review concerns of traders. He said, although he was not finance minister but he would put the case of traders before Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave much respect to small traders because the traders contributed a lot during donation campaign for Shoukat Khanam Hospital, he said.

Qureshi said that past governments played havoc with the national economy and record loans were taken during last 10 years.

He said that spending of loans must be investigated and facts should be shared with the masses.

The Foreign Minister also discussed different achievements on foreign affairs. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid visits to different countries due to which Saudi Arabia, UAE, and China provided financial assistance to Pakistan.

Similarly, Qatar also promised of the assistance, he said.

The Foreign Minister said that due to economic cooperation by the countries, the IMF also showed flexibility. He said the country would be steered out of economic crisis soon.

Qureshi said the government would hold corrupt element accountable at all costs. He urged the traders to pay taxes for improving country's economy.

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar also spoke and said that small traders played vital role in success of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent government would not let them frustrated.

He also stated that collected tax would be spent on masses.

On this occasion, Chairman All Pakistan Traders Association Khawaja Suleman Siddique, President Muhammad Kashif, Advisor to CM Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari and Provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi were also present.