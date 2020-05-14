Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's full support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), who were struggling for their right to self-determination for several decades

Speaking in the Senate, he said Pakistan wanted to make India accountable over massive human rights violations being committed in occupied Kashmir.

"Our objective is to make India accountable over human rights violations, seek permission for international media and independent observers to visit occupied Kashmir, lifting of lockdown, ensuring food and medical supplies, release of political prisoners, abolishing draconian laws particularly reversal of all illegal steps taken by New Delhi after August 2019.

" The minister said the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue and Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the people of occupied Kashmir and highlight Indian state terrorism at all fora.

He said people of Kashmir were facing siege for the last nine months and they were being denied of their basic rights, adding these steps of India had exposed its so-called claim of being a secular state.