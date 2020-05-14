UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Reiterates Pakistan's Support For Kashmir Cause

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterates Pakistan's support for Kashmir cause

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's full support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), who were struggling for their right to self-determination for several decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's full support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), who were struggling for their right to self-determination for several decades.

Speaking in the Senate, he said Pakistan wanted to make India accountable over massive human rights violations being committed in occupied Kashmir.

"Our objective is to make India accountable over human rights violations, seek permission for international media and independent observers to visit occupied Kashmir, lifting of lockdown, ensuring food and medical supplies, release of political prisoners, abolishing draconian laws particularly reversal of all illegal steps taken by New Delhi after August 2019.

" The minister said the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue and Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the people of occupied Kashmir and highlight Indian state terrorism at all fora.

He said people of Kashmir were facing siege for the last nine months and they were being denied of their basic rights, adding these steps of India had exposed its so-called claim of being a secular state.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Jammu New Delhi August 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

Markets to be closed again, if violation of SOPs c ..

43 seconds ago

Health Minister assures MPAs of fulfilling demands ..

45 seconds ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge vid ..

48 seconds ago

Surge of COVID-19 in dialysis, transplant, Cancer ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 14 ..

4 minutes ago

London mayor calls for govt grant for bus, rail se ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.