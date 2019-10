(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will inaugurate Shamkot Khanewal to Abdul Hakeem section (Multan-to-Lahore) motorway on Oct 27 ( Sunday ).

The ceremony will be held at Shamkot near Khanewal.

Political and social dignitaries would attend the ceremony, said a press release issued by the Baabul Quresh here on Saturday.