Shah Muhammad , Iqbal Wazir added in KP cabinet

Pesahwar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) The two new members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet including Malik Shah Mohammad and Muhammad Iqbal Wazir took oath as provincial ministers.The oath taking ceremony was held at Governor House here on Wednesday.Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered oath to the members of newly elected cabinet of KP during an impressive ceremony.

Malik Shah Mohammad has been given the portfolio of provincial minister for transport while Muhammad Iqbal Wazir is assigned the responsiblity of relief and rehabilitation.The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghanni, Provincial Minister's, MPA's, Special Assistants and Advisors to CM, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Kazim Niaz, administrative Secretaries and others.