UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Muhammad , Iqbal Wazir Added In KP Cabinet

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:49 PM

Shah Muhammad , Iqbal Wazir added in KP cabinet

The two new members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet including Malik Shah Mohammad and Muhammad Iqbal Wazir took oath as provincial ministers

Pesahwar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) The two new members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet including Malik Shah Mohammad and Muhammad Iqbal Wazir took oath as provincial ministers.The oath taking ceremony was held at Governor House here on Wednesday.Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered oath to the members of newly elected cabinet of KP during an impressive ceremony.

Malik Shah Mohammad has been given the portfolio of provincial minister for transport while Muhammad Iqbal Wazir is assigned the responsiblity of relief and rehabilitation.The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghanni, Provincial Minister's, MPA's, Special Assistants and Advisors to CM, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Kazim Niaz, administrative Secretaries and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly Cabinet

Recent Stories

G7 Ambassadors in Kiev Extend Condolences Over Ukr ..

1 minute ago

FTO directs joint task force to control smuggling ..

1 minute ago

Energy Committee takes notice of gas shortage in c ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses sorrow over sad demis ..

8 minutes ago

Trump to Address Nation at 11 AM EST/1600 GMT Afte ..

9 minutes ago

US Forces Abandon 2 Bases in Northeastern Syria - ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.