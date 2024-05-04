Shah Murad Khan hailed for research on calcium dynamics in dairy cows

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Dr Shah Murad Khan successfully defended his PhD thesis in Therogenetics (Enamel Health) at the College of Veterinary Sciences under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr Rafatullah Khan.

His research paper, titled “Study on Association of Calcium Dynamics with Reproductive, Metabolic and Under Health Status in Postpartum Holstein Friesian and Their Crossbred Dairy Cows under Subtropical Condition,” was well-received by scientists in Pakistan, Turkey, and Italy.

Dr Khan’s study focused on the impact of genetic diversity and calcium supplementation on milk production performance, reproductive performance, and udder health status in dairy cows.

The findings suggest that crossbreeding and proper calcium supplementation can mitigate lactation-related health issues and improve overall productivity in subtropical dairy farming environments.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Professor Dr. Abdul Rehman and Principal College of Veterinary Sciences Professor Dr Murad Ali Khan, along with other faculty members, researchers, and scholars, praised Dr Khan and Dr Rafatullah Khan for their successful defence of the thesis.

