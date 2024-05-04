Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s book launching ceremony to be held on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary sessions will hold a book launching ceremony for renowned Scholar, intellectual and Researcher Shanawaz Mahesar’s book ‘Palestine’ at Indus Hotel on 6th May (Sunday)

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Wahid Kandhro informed here on Saturday that eminent intellectuals and writers will attend the book launching ceremony and shed light on the book.