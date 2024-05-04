Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s Book Launching Ceremony To Be Held On Sunday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary sessions will hold a book launching ceremony for renowned Scholar, intellectual and Researcher Shanawaz Mahesar’s book ‘Palestine’ at Indus Hotel on 6th May (Sunday)
Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Wahid Kandhro informed here on Saturday that eminent intellectuals and writers will attend the book launching ceremony and shed light on the book.
