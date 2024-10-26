Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s Book Launching Ceremony On Sunday
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary series, will hold a book launching ceremony for renowned scholar, intellectual and researcher Shanawaz Mahesar’s book second edition ‘Bhutto Khandan jo almiyo’ (Tragedy of Bhutto family) at Qasimabad business Forum Hall on 27th October (Sunday).
Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Wahid Kandhro informed here on Saturday that eminent intellectuals and writers would attend the book launching ceremony and shed light on the book.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
October 27 marks the darkest day in Kashmir's recent history: Wani2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali offered at Police Lines HQ2 minutes ago
-
FDA, WASA budgets of Rs.11.472bn approved for 2024-252 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observe Kashmir Black Day in effective manner: Qasim Noon2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Observance of Kashmir black day in SZABIST University campus Larkana12 minutes ago
-
History will forever remember October 27 as Black Day: Ayaz Sadiq12 minutes ago
-
PHA inquiry to check recent promotions, appointments12 minutes ago
-
Sindh has its unique historical identity: Ayaz Latif Palijo12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, 2 escape after police encounter22 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's strong support for IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Professor Abid Jameel directs to complete surgical OTs of AMI by 30th November22 minutes ago