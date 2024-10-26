Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s book launching ceremony on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary series, will hold a book launching ceremony for renowned scholar, intellectual and researcher Shanawaz Mahesar’s book second edition ‘Bhutto Khandan jo almiyo’ (Tragedy of Bhutto family) at Qasimabad business Forum Hall on 27th October (Sunday).

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Wahid Kandhro informed here on Saturday that eminent intellectuals and writers would attend the book launching ceremony and shed light on the book.