Shah Rukh Ali Khan assumes charge of DG KP Food Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan Friday assumed charge of his office.

A special function was organized in honor of new DG Rukh Ali Khan and former DG Sohail Khan. Director Administration Mehreen Fahim Abbasi, Director Operations Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Director Administration Timur Afridi and Deputy Directors of Divisional Headquarters and other officials attended the event.

The officials of Food Authority lauded the services of former DG Food Safety Authority, Sohail Khan, and said that under his leadership, the scope of Food Safety Authority expanded to 22 districts while the authority's performance improved significantly.

DG Shah Rukh Ali Khan appreciated Sohail Khan's efforts and said that he would use all his energies to further improve the performance of the Authority. He said that he would carry forward the ongoing reforms in the institution and continue efforts to provide quality food to the citizens.