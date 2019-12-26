UrduPoint.com
Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs From Jan 1

Thu 26th December 2019

Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs from Jan 1

The three-day 706th annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam will start from January 1 in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The three-day 706th annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam will start from January 1 in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Thursday held a meeting and sought reports from all the departments concerned about the arrangements being made in this regard.

The deputy commissioner ordered for identifying some alternative places for parking of devotees' vehicles.

He ordered for deployment of extra labour for construction of filtration plant there to facilitate devotees.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani, assistant commissioners Aabida Fareed, Ahmad Raza and other officials also attended the meeting.

