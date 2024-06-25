Shah, Saghar pay tributes to Moulana Ghulam Nabi Nowshahri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabir Ahmed Shah and Acting chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned Kashmiri leader Moulana Ghulam Nabi Nowshahri who breathed his last after protracted illness yesterday.

In their separate condolence messages, the DFP leaders while extending their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family paid eulogizing tributes to his life long struggle and sacrifices for the ongoing freedom struggle, said a press release.

Terming Moulana Nowshahri as a man of honesty and integrity, they said that the deceased was a fearless advocate of Kashmiris'right to self determination.

The people of Kashmir, they said, would never forget the selfless contribution and the tireless efforts of Moulana Nowshahri.