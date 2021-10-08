Shah Shams Park to be made exemplary recreational spot in three months: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Friday said that Shah Shams Park would be turned into an exemplary recreational spot for citizens within next three months.

During his visit of the park to review ongoing development project, the deputy commissioner said that construction work was being completed with rapid pace at the park. He said that all facilities were being provided at the park. He said that the development projects were being completed with funds of Rs 48 million.

He added that private sector would be invited to invest in the park by installing latest swings and restoring lake.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the contractor has been given task to complete all development work within a month. He said that sitting areas, jogging tracks and toilet block have already been completed.

Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that development work was also continued at Jinnah Park to restore recreational activities. He said that scrape of all parks would be auctioned soon adding that one percent from the development funds was being spent on horticulture.