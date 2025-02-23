Shah Shams Park to get major upgrade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Shah Shams Park in the city is set for a major transformation as the divisional administration plans its restoration and upgrade.

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan, along with private sector representatives, inspected the park on Sunday to assess its condition and discuss improvement plans.

The commissioner announced that the park would soon feature modern recreational facilities, including a cricket arena, paddle tennis court, and an advanced gaming zone.

He highlighted the importance of private sector collaboration in enhancing the city’s public spaces and directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite the project.

Stressing the need for quality entertainment options in Multan, he assured that the upgraded park would provide a much-needed recreational hub for families, athletes, and visitors.

PHA Director General Kareem Bakhsh and other officials were also present.