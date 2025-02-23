Shah Shams Park To Get Major Upgrade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Shah Shams Park in the city is set for a major transformation as the divisional administration plans its restoration and upgrade.
Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan, along with private sector representatives, inspected the park on Sunday to assess its condition and discuss improvement plans.
The commissioner announced that the park would soon feature modern recreational facilities, including a cricket arena, paddle tennis court, and an advanced gaming zone.
He highlighted the importance of private sector collaboration in enhancing the city’s public spaces and directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite the project.
Stressing the need for quality entertainment options in Multan, he assured that the upgraded park would provide a much-needed recreational hub for families, athletes, and visitors.
PHA Director General Kareem Bakhsh and other officials were also present.
Recent Stories
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in car-truck collision in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends 100 tons of essential relief to Gaza in 14th humanitarian consignment5 minutes ago
-
LUMHS Jamshoro to conduct entry test for postgraduate diploma courses on Feb 285 minutes ago
-
Two women die, three injured in Shangla Jeep accident5 minutes ago
-
Shah Shams Park to get major upgrade5 minutes ago
-
Security rehearsal conducted for ICC Champions Trophy matches15 minutes ago
-
Unified strategy launched against deadly diseases15 minutes ago
-
1,757 people arrested for violating kite-flying ban15 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy opens Sogetsu Ikebana spring exhibition25 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 killed in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Child dies in roof collapse incident35 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s era marked by prosperity, unprecedented public service: Azma35 minutes ago