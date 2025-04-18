Shah Sultan Park attracting visitors; DG PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)Rawalpindi was busy decorating and beautifying parks and green belts across the city to provide the best recreational and security facilities to the public.

DG PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Friday, informed that besides other parks of the city, Shah Sultan Park had been decorated with beautiful flowers and plants.

He said that lush landscapes with spring's season colourful flowers offered a charming scene to the visitors.