PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Syed Jamal Ud Din Shah on Monday took oath as Ombudsman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the Ombudsman.

He expressed his best wishes and felicitated him on assuming a key assignment, said a press release issued here.

Provincial ministers including Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousufzai, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Advocate General Peshawar, heads of administration and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.