Shah Sworn In As KP's Ombudsman
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Syed Jamal Ud Din Shah on Monday took oath as Ombudsman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a ceremony held at the Governor House.
Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the Ombudsman.
He expressed his best wishes and felicitated him on assuming a key assignment, said a press release issued here.
Provincial ministers including Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousufzai, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Advocate General Peshawar, heads of administration and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.