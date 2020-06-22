Shah urges free treatment of corona hit people

President, Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Sukkur, Syed Shafqat hussain Shah on Monday has demanded of the Sindh government to ensure free treatment of coronavirus infected patients at private hospitals in case of insufficient space in public health institutions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Sukkur, Syed Shafqat hussain Shah on Monday has demanded of the Sindh government to ensure free treatment of coronavirus infected patients at private hospitals in case of insufficient space in public health institutions.

In his statement issued here, he demanded utilization of maximum fund for the healthcare sector in the upcoming budget.

He said that SOPs were not being followed at majority of public places because the government lacked will power for their implementation.

He said the medicines being used for the treatment of Covid-19 infection were disappearing from the market.