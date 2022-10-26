Shah urges Kashmiris to observe October 27 as 'black day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :APHC senior leader and chairman Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabir Ahmed Shah on Wednesday while urging people to observe October 27, as "Black Day", said India's prolonged military occupation over the territory was a threat to peace and stability.

While referring to devastating impacts of the illegal occupation, the incarcerated APHC leader said that the invasion of Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947 was a naked aggression devoid of legal and moral justification.

According to press statement received here, he terming it as an atrocious attack on the political and democratic rights of millions of Kashmiris, Shah said, on this fateful day the so-called democratic state had brazenly violated the international law by usurping the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

"Despite suffering at the hands of Indian tyrants the valiant people of Kashmir have never accepted its dominance over the region," he said while recalling Kashmiris' historic resistance against the Indian occupation.

"Kashmiris have neither accepted the hegemony of the Indian state in the past nor will they accept it in the future", Shah said adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' struggle and their sacrifices for the noble cause would reach to fruition.

About the Modi government's unlawful actions it had taken on Kashmir since August 5, 2019, Shah said Kashmiris have fairly and squarely rejected the move and there were no takers in Kashmir of what the BJP has been remorselessly projecting to deceive the international community.

He said any piece of legislation made by the Indian parliament couldn't supersede the UN resolutions which clearly state that no country can change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally.

Urging the world community to play its proactive role to end India's prolonged military occupation he said that the world needs to realize the devastating impacts of the 75-year long illegal occupation.