UrduPoint.com

Shah Urges Kashmiris To Observe October 27 As 'black Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shah urges Kashmiris to observe October 27 as 'black day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :APHC senior leader and chairman Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabir Ahmed Shah on Wednesday while urging people to observe October 27, as "Black Day", said India's prolonged military occupation over the territory was a threat to peace and stability.

While referring to devastating impacts of the illegal occupation, the incarcerated APHC leader said that the invasion of Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947 was a naked aggression devoid of legal and moral justification.

According to press statement received here, he terming it as an atrocious attack on the political and democratic rights of millions of Kashmiris, Shah said, on this fateful day the so-called democratic state had brazenly violated the international law by usurping the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

"Despite suffering at the hands of Indian tyrants the valiant people of Kashmir have never accepted its dominance over the region," he said while recalling Kashmiris' historic resistance against the Indian occupation.

"Kashmiris have neither accepted the hegemony of the Indian state in the past nor will they accept it in the future", Shah said adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' struggle and their sacrifices for the noble cause would reach to fruition.

About the Modi government's unlawful actions it had taken on Kashmir since August 5, 2019, Shah said Kashmiris have fairly and squarely rejected the move and there were no takers in Kashmir of what the BJP has been remorselessly projecting to deceive the international community.

He said any piece of legislation made by the Indian parliament couldn't supersede the UN resolutions which clearly state that no country can change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally.

Urging the world community to play its proactive role to end India's prolonged military occupation he said that the world needs to realize the devastating impacts of the 75-year long illegal occupation.

Related Topics

India Attack World United Nations Parliament Jammu August October 2019 Moral Government Million

Recent Stories

vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

6 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

18 minutes ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

32 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.