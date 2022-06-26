UrduPoint.com

Shah Zain Calls On CM Punjab

Published June 26, 2022

Shah Zain calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Sunday.

Inter-provincial coordination, measures against drug abuse and anti-smuggling were discussed. The meeting also discussed the strategy to save youth from narcotics.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that it was a time to take strict action against the narcotic peddlers and smugglers, adding that all provinces have to work together to rout out smuggling. He said that Punjab government was taking effective measures to eliminate drug trafficking.

He apprised Shah Zain Bugti about the efforts being made to eradicate narcotics from the province and said that surveillance against narcotic peddlers and smugglers had been tightened. He maintained that the youth was the future of the country and those spreading poison in their veins do not deserve any leniency.

Federal Minister Shah Zain Bugti stressed upon enhancing cooperation between the provinces for stamping out narcotics.

Both the leaders were agreed to formulate a solid mechanism in order to save the young generationfrom narcotics.

