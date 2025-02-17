Shahab Ali Shah assumes charge as Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Shahab Ali Shah (PAS, BS-21) officially took charge as the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, replacing Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary (PAS, BS-21), who has stepped down from the position.

Born in May 1974 in Bannu district, Shahab Ali Shah is a seasoned officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). He holds a degree in political science from the University of Peshawar. His career began in 1999 with his first posting in Sargodha, Punjab. Over the years, he has held various key positions across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shahab Ali Shah's extensive experience includes serving as Assistant Political Officer in South Waziristan, District Coordination Officer in Swat, and Political Agent in South Waziristan and Kurram Agency.

He has also held significant roles in the finance and planning departments, including Chief Economist of KP and Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development.

In addition, Mr. Shah has served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of KP and Commissioner of Peshawar, showcasing his deep understanding of administrative and developmental challenges in the province.

His appointment as Chief Secretary comes at a crucial time, and his vast experience is expected to contribute significantly to the province’s governance and development.