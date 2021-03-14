UrduPoint.com
Shahab Crescent Moon Not Sighted; Shaban To Commence On Tuesday

Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Shahab crescent moon not sighted; Shaban to commence on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Shaban crescent moon (Hilal) has not been sighted anywhere in the country and the first of Shaban-al-Moazam, will fall on Tuesday, (March 16), the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said Sunday.

Accordingly, Monday will be the last day of the Hijri month Rajab, said a notification issued by the ministry.

The committee's meeting presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Kohsar block here . Whereas the other members of the committee attended the meetings of zonal committees in their respective areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

