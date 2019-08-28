UrduPoint.com
Shahab Dehelvi's 29th Death Anniversary On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Shahab Dehelvi's 29th death anniversary on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The 29th death anniversary of renowned poet and journalist Shahab Dehalvi will be observed on August 29 (Thursday).

The real name of Shahab Dehalvi was Syed Masud Hassan, who was born on October 20, 1922 in Dehli.

Many personalities from his family earned fame in the literary world for their attachment to poetry and literature.

His maternal grand-father was a judge in the Bahawalpur state.

Shahab Dehalvi performed duty as army education instructor in 1940 and later became the editor of a local government journal in West Pakistan in 1958.

He also published weekly journal 'Ilham' and monthly magazine 'Al-Zubair' from Bahawalpur.

He was the founding president of Bahawalpur Press Club. He was also elected as member of Baldia Bahawalpur and remained associated with the Muslim League on different positions.

He authored 13 books, including 'Bahawalpur Ki Tareekhi Saqafat' ie (Bahawalpur's culture history) and his poetry compilations.

He died of stroke on August 29, 1990 and was buried in Bahawalpur.

