'Shahabpura flyover to be opened for traffic this month'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The work on Shahabpura flyover is progressing with a brisk pace and the flyover would be opened for traffic this month.

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt while inspecting the under construction work on the Shahabpura Flyover project.

Talking on the occasion, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had issued orders to provide the required funds for the construction of flyover and directions were issued to the Punjab Department of Communications & Construction to ensure the quality of project.

The XEN Highway and the contractor had been directed to work day and night to complete the construction of flyover within stipulated period, he added.

XEN Highway Noman Ashraf, former Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir, former UCChairman Nawaz Bhatti, Chaudhry Saifullah and Sheikh Nasir were also presenton the occasion.