UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahab's Death Anniversary Observed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

Shahab's death anniversary observed

The 33rd death anniversary of one of Pakistan's most celebrated Urdu eminent writer Qudrat Ullah Shahab was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The 33rd death anniversary of one of Pakistan's most celebrated urdu eminent writer Qudrat Ullah Shahab was observed on Wednesday.

Shahab was born in Gilgit on February 26, 1920. He always had an enthusiasm for writing. Even in his early days, he had command in both Urdu and English languages, a private news channel reported.

At the age of 16, he won an international essay competition organized by the Readers Digest, London. He graduated from Prince of Wales College, Jammu, and later from Government College Lahore.

Qudratullah Shahab had contributed in English and Urdu languages for contemporary newspapers and magazines of Pakistan Writers Guild.

He is best known for his autobiography Shahab Nama, which is one of the best-selling autobiographies in Pakistan. He is also the author of other famous books like Maan Ji (Collection of Short Stories) Nafsaanay, Surakh Feeta and Ya Khuda.

Qudratuulah Shahb also served as a Civil Servant and was elected a member of the executive board of UNESCO in 1968, which was an achievement for Pakistan.

The celebrated author breathed his last on 24 July 1986 in Islamabad and was buried in H-8 graveyard.

Pakistan Post has issued a stamp with denomination of Rs.15 under the "Men of Letters" series in the honour of Qudratullah Shahab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad London Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Wales February July Post From Government Best

Recent Stories

Commissioner Multan for better arrangements at cat ..

51 seconds ago

Rs 1374 mln earmarked for three Multan Development ..

53 seconds ago

Facebook to Pay $5Bln Penalty, Submit to New Restr ..

54 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates new building of Hi ..

56 seconds ago

No society can move forward without research

10 minutes ago

One held with illegal weapons in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.