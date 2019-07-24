(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The 33rd death anniversary of one of Pakistan 's most celebrated urdu eminent writer Qudrat Ullah Shahab was observed on Wednesday.

Shahab was born in Gilgit on February 26, 1920. He always had an enthusiasm for writing. Even in his early days, he had command in both Urdu and English languages, a private news channel reported.

At the age of 16, he won an international essay competition organized by the Readers Digest, London. He graduated from Prince of Wales College, Jammu, and later from Government College Lahore.

Qudratullah Shahab had contributed in English and Urdu languages for contemporary newspapers and magazines of Pakistan Writers Guild.

He is best known for his autobiography Shahab Nama, which is one of the best-selling autobiographies in Pakistan. He is also the author of other famous books like Maan Ji (Collection of Short Stories) Nafsaanay, Surakh Feeta and Ya Khuda.

Qudratuulah Shahb also served as a Civil Servant and was elected a member of the executive board of UNESCO in 1968, which was an achievement for Pakistan.

The celebrated author breathed his last on 24 July 1986 in Islamabad and was buried in H-8 graveyard.

Pakistan Post has issued a stamp with denomination of Rs.15 under the "Men of Letters" series in the honour of Qudratullah Shahab.