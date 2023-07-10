Open Menu

Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain And Baqa-e-Pakistan Conference Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain and Baqa-e-Pakistan Conference held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Panjatan Pak International Movement organized the 16th martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Baqa-e-Pakistan Conference here on Monday.

Iranian cultural consul Ehsan Khazaei attended the conference as a special guest while Pir Azmatullah Sarwari Qadri presided over the event.

Assistant Director of Arts Council Muhammad Suleman performed the duties of a host.

Speaking on the occasion, the Iranian cultural consul said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was not the Imam of any one school but the Imam of humanity.

"There is no example of sacrifice like Imam Hussain in the history of humanity." Ehsan Khazaei said that Imam was not concerned about the government and did not tolerate rebellion against the religion of Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W).

The mission of Imam Hussain(AS) will continue till the end of the world, he added.

Addressing the conference, Pir Azmatullah Sultan said that the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)was a lesson for us that "We should sacrifice our lives, wealth, honour, dignity, family and children in the to obtain the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

" The martyrdom of Syed Ul Shuhda (AS)was a bright chapter in the history of islam, adding during Muharram Ul-Haram, the Holy life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) must be narrated, which will improve the atmosphere of love, peace and brotherhood.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Pasteur Sohail Ishtiaq, Pastor Salim Sarvia, Gulzada, Qari Faiz Abbasi and other speakers addressed the conference and said that there was a nationwide protest from Karachi to Khyber against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The desecration of the Holy Quran was deeply regrettable not only for the Islamic world but for all humanity, they said.

At the end of the conference, Pir Azmatullah Sultan offered a special prayer for the country's security, and the people of India illegally occupied Kashmir and Palestinians.

Related Topics

Karachi India Protest World Punjab Sweden Prayer Family Event All From Government Love Muharram

Recent Stories

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

27 minutes ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

31 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

42 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

57 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan