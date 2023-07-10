Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain and Baqa-e-Pakistan Conference held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Panjatan Pak International Movement organized the 16th martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Baqa-e-Pakistan Conference here on Monday.

Iranian cultural consul Ehsan Khazaei attended the conference as a special guest while Pir Azmatullah Sarwari Qadri presided over the event.

Assistant Director of Arts Council Muhammad Suleman performed the duties of a host.

Speaking on the occasion, the Iranian cultural consul said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was not the Imam of any one school but the Imam of humanity.

"There is no example of sacrifice like Imam Hussain in the history of humanity." Ehsan Khazaei said that Imam was not concerned about the government and did not tolerate rebellion against the religion of Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W).

The mission of Imam Hussain(AS) will continue till the end of the world, he added.

Addressing the conference, Pir Azmatullah Sultan said that the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)was a lesson for us that "We should sacrifice our lives, wealth, honour, dignity, family and children in the to obtain the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

" The martyrdom of Syed Ul Shuhda (AS)was a bright chapter in the history of islam, adding during Muharram Ul-Haram, the Holy life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) must be narrated, which will improve the atmosphere of love, peace and brotherhood.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Pasteur Sohail Ishtiaq, Pastor Salim Sarvia, Gulzada, Qari Faiz Abbasi and other speakers addressed the conference and said that there was a nationwide protest from Karachi to Khyber against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The desecration of the Holy Quran was deeply regrettable not only for the Islamic world but for all humanity, they said.

At the end of the conference, Pir Azmatullah Sultan offered a special prayer for the country's security, and the people of India illegally occupied Kashmir and Palestinians.