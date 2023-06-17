Shahadat-e-Imam Ali Raza conference held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council organized the "Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Raza Conference" on the occasion of the 1241st Martyrdom day of Imam Ali Raza, the great figure of the Islamic world.

The conference was presided by prominent scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi.

In his address, Mehdi said that Hazrat Imam Ali Raza was against the monarchy and was the bearer of the constitutional and democratic rights of human beings. Aliha Johari, a scholar from Iran, said that Hazrat Imam Ali Raza was the advocate of the unity of Muslim Ummah.

Eminent jurist M. Iqbal Kokab Advocate said that the personal servant of Hazrat Imam Ali Raza was the mentor of famous Sufi Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri.

He said that all saints of this region had received grace from Imam Pak.

President Daira, Ehsan Kabaria said that promoting the teachings of Hazrat Imam will increase unity among human beings and will end war, strife and bloodshed. Sabatin Raza Lodhi passed the resolution for the eradication of terrorism and sectarianism and offered Fatiha for the martyrs of various services.

Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad, Allama Salim Haider, Jahanzeb Jamal Chishti, Akhlaq Zaidi, Rifat Anjum, Mohammad Rafiq Mughal, Raza Kazmi, Naeem Akram Qureshi and others also addressed the event.