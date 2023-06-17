UrduPoint.com

Shahadat-e-Imam Ali Raza Conference Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Shahadat-e-Imam Ali Raza conference held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council organized the "Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Raza Conference" on the occasion of the 1241st Martyrdom day of Imam Ali Raza, the great figure of the Islamic world.

The conference was presided by prominent scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi.

In his address, Mehdi said that Hazrat Imam Ali Raza was against the monarchy and was the bearer of the constitutional and democratic rights of human beings. Aliha Johari, a scholar from Iran, said that Hazrat Imam Ali Raza was the advocate of the unity of Muslim Ummah.

Eminent jurist M. Iqbal Kokab Advocate said that the personal servant of Hazrat Imam Ali Raza was the mentor of famous Sufi Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri.

He said that all saints of this region had received grace from Imam Pak.

President Daira, Ehsan Kabaria said that promoting the teachings of Hazrat Imam will increase unity among human beings and will end war, strife and bloodshed. Sabatin Raza Lodhi passed the resolution for the eradication of terrorism and sectarianism and offered Fatiha for the martyrs of various services.

Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad, Allama Salim Haider, Jahanzeb Jamal Chishti, Akhlaq Zaidi, Rifat Anjum, Mohammad Rafiq Mughal, Raza Kazmi, Naeem Akram Qureshi and others also addressed the event.

Related Topics

Resolution World Martyrs Shaheed Iran Punjab Rawalpindi Muslim Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

43 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

57 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

1 hour ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.