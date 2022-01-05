Shahazad Akbar advises Maryam to ask her father about money trail of Avenfield flats

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has criticized Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) after her tweet about ECP scrutiny committee report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has criticized Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) after her tweet about ECP scrutiny committee report.

Answering to Maryam Nawaz's tweet, he tweeted that Your (Maryam Nawaz) entire family could not give answer while Imran Khan has been declared Sadiq and Ameen by the Supreme Court and your father as liar and dishonest.

In case of any doubt, he advised her to read the decision and ask her father about money trail of Avenfield flats if unable to understand.