UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Asked To Respond Corruption, Money Laundering Charges: Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:14 PM

Shahbaz asked to respond corruption, money laundering charges: Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to submit the answers of vital questions related to (his and families') money laundering and corruption charges as he (Shahbaz) is on remand, not on leave, right now

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to submit the answers of vital questions related to (his and families') money laundering and corruption charges as he (Shahbaz) is on remand, not on leave, right now.

"SHOWBAZ SAB, you are on remand in corruption and money laundering cases and not on leave. So you should reply the corruption charges," he tweeted.

According to authentic information, the advisor said, Shahbaz has the real problems with his elder brother (Nawaz Sharif), who has frustrated the plan of launching Shahbaz league even (before its formal announcement).

Commenting on the back pain complaints of Shahbaz Sharif, the advisor said the leader of the opposition in National Assembly must avoid those activities which cause back in such an advance age.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Money Opposition

Recent Stories

Infinix Zero 8 – A Highly Anticipated Phone For ..

8 minutes ago

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas ..

26 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi announces AED4.4 million to full ..

31 minutes ago

“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Ak ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,287 recove ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to courageous Kashmiris f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.