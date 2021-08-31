UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz, Bilawal Opposing Election Reforms, PDMA Without Reading Any Draft

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:10 AM

Shahbaz, Bilawal opposing election reforms, PDMA without reading any draft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were opposing election reforms and PMDA without reading a word of the draft proposals.

In a tweet, he said that they even do not know what the suggestions were the suggestions for electoral reforms and Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

He said the opposition in Pakistan had only one role and that was to oppose every action of the government and for the purpose it was ready to make an alliancewith the devil.

He said it was unfortunate that those people wanted to lead Pakistan whose own decisions were even taken by others.\932

